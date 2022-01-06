Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Increases By 235.0%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the November 30th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KELTF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 5,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.