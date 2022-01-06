Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,785. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

