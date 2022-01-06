$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

