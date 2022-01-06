Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $5.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 166,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,605. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $107.92.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

