Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Cap of $39.61 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $39.61 million and $16.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00018007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00220577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00493145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.