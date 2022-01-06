Stacks Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $152.90 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00183660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00220577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,191,982 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

