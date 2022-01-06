Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

