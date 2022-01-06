Keybank National Association OH Has $5.27 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 164,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $103.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

