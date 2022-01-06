Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10. The company has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

