Banco Santander S.A. Sells 7,583 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.