AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 171.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $513,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AGCO by 30.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.