Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.05 million to $27.20 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $105.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.68 million to $147.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.73 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 163.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

