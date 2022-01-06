Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of ORVMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 65,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,033. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
