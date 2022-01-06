Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ORVMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 65,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,033. Orvana Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

