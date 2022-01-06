Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $236.45 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

