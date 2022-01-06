Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,985 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $196.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $201.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

