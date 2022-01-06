Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) vs. Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Head-To-Head Review

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cars.com alerts:

94.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cars.com and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 2.04 -$817.12 million $0.29 55.62 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.10 -$112.21 million ($0.15) -139.00

Change Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% Change Healthcare -1.53% 13.08% 4.24%

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cars.com and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86 Change Healthcare 0 13 2 0 2.13

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Cars.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.