Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $355.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.71. The stock had a trading volume of 121,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,838. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

