Hoge Finance Market Cap Reaches $56.05 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $56.05 million and $348,971.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

