AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Genuity Capital

Stock analysts at Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Genuity Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADTH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ADTH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 5,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,998. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

