Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Increases By 193.9%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the November 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NIOBF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 172,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

