Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 20,469 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $48,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.60.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.57. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

