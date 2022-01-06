Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $45,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after purchasing an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after purchasing an additional 833,747 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

