Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $47,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

