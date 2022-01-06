Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 482 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Shares of MCK opened at $247.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.