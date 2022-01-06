Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 986 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

