Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 213 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 752,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $81.79 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

