Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $55,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $172.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.