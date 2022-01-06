AAX Token (AAB) Price Hits $0.76

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

