Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) will post sales of $26.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.84 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.25 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 1,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.