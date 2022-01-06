Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.64

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.64 and last traded at $80.73, with a volume of 2304369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

