$195.28 Million in Sales Expected for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will report sales of $195.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.15 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $778.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.55 million to $783.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. 49,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

