Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

SEPJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

