$23.56 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post sales of $23.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $23.81 million. Investar posted sales of $22.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $96.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.80 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISTR. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investar by 823.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

