CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.95

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.95 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 126287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

