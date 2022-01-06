UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.58

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.58 and last traded at $93.43, with a volume of 2509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

