Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 96,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 832,598 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $28.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.