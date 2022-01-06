Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 148000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

