Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.46

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 15469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $24,652,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $17,291,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.