Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,291,000.

