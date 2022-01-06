Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 223.3% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $45.98.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
