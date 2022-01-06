Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Up 6.4%

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 42,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,176,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

