SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of SGH traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 26,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.