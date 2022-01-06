Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

