Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $229.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.62. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $138.74 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.