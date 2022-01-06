monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $280.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNDY. raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.70. 41,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.87. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.