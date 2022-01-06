Jefferies Financial Group Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $20.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.15. 14,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,033. The stock has a market cap of $554.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.91.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Upland Software by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

