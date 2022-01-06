Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 673,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,305,273. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

