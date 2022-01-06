GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.78% of GrafTech International worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth about $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 543.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 60.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

