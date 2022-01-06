Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.28

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 15494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Get Aflac alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.