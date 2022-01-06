Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 110,209 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 110,209 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.