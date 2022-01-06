ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,791 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,376.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

